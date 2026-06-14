PORTUGUESE WALLS!

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It is Springtime in Portugal! This small European Country of Portugal is one of the oldest in Europe. Walls are more common there than fences. The original walls were simply rocks taken from agricultural fields and stacked in interlocking patterns along the edges of a property. It was a convenient way of getting rid of rocks that inhibited a field from being used for agriculture! Eventually, people got creative with wall construction and now families seem to compete with each other for who can make the most creative walls around homes and gardens. It serves as great security and affords privacy for everyone! Here is a tour of a typical village and its walls. Enjoy the show!