BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOW NO. 103 Agent For Truth Show – Part 2 (October 8th, 2025)
The Agent For Truth
The Agent For Truth
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 1 day ago

In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides more valuable commentary on the history of the federal income tax laws, specifically, the manner in which the federal tax acts passed into law from 1913 to the present are like building blocks that must be viewed together in order to properly understand the reach and boundaries of the federal income tax laws as applied to the average American. Here are links to some of the evidence discussed during the show:

 

http://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/OldTaxActs&Regs.html

 

http://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/WhatIsIncome.html

 

https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/examples-of-federal-laws-establishing-a-liability-for-particular-federal-taxes

 

https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/americas-finance-guide/government-revenue/

 

https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/expert-insights/what-is-a-disregarded-entity

 

https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam

 

Jon Bowne "Form 1040A Scam" Video Report Summarizing Former IRS Special Agent Banister's Analysis: 
https://banned.video/watch?id=68066ea2900744bd956af515


"Form 1040A Scam" Analysis authored by Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister: 

https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam

 

Keywords
banisterirsbecraftincome-taxformer-irs-agentamerica-freedom-to-fascismagent-for-truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy