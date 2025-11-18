SHOW NO. 103 Agent For Truth Show – Part 2 (October 8th, 2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides more valuable commentary on the history of the federal income tax laws, specifically, the manner in which the federal tax acts passed into law from 1913 to the present are like building blocks that must be viewed together in order to properly understand the reach and boundaries of the federal income tax laws as applied to the average American. Here are links to some of the evidence discussed during the show:
http://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/OldTaxActs&Regs.html
http://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/WhatIsIncome.html
https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/examples-of-federal-laws-establishing-a-liability-for-particular-federal-taxes
https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/americas-finance-guide/government-revenue/
https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/expert-insights/what-is-a-disregarded-entity
https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam
Jon Bowne "Form 1040A Scam" Video Report Summarizing Former IRS Special Agent Banister's Analysis:
https://banned.video/watch?id=68066ea2900744bd956af515
"Form 1040A Scam" Analysis authored by Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister:
https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam