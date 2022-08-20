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China Factory Orders Tumble Amid a Gloomy Global Economic Outlook
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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102 views • August 20, 2022

https://gnews.org/post/p1az3293e

08/19/2022 Spotlight on China: Chinese factory orders tumble as consumers in Europe and the US have chosen to tighten their belts due to the gloomy global economic outlook

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