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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 29 Septembe 21 - Guests: Russ Winter + Daryl Wayne
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475 views • September 29, 2021
The great Russ Winter (www.winterwatch.net) returns along with guest cohost Daryl Wayne. Discussion topics include being under the sway of kakistocracy and the quackistocracy; the traitorous Chinese tree monkey Wen and here crisis actor farce in the Boston Bombing false flag. Callers chimed in for the final segment.
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