🎃Who allowed Biden to be around kids again..?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
174 views • 6 months ago

🎃Who allowed Biden to be around kids again..?

Biden chewed on 3 babies at the White House Halloween party. 

Adding: 

Without the US Israel wouldn’t be able to kill as many babies.

The US government is as much of a genocidal entity as Israel is.

US funding 70% of Israel's wars since October 7

US aid since the start of the war amounts to about 85 billion shekels, while the Bank of Israel estimates the total cost of the war at about 118 billion shekels – Israeli paper Calcalist

Without US support, Tel Aviv's war would simply be unaffordable, the report concludes

https://x.com/headline_beyond/status/1851740817787957681?s=46



