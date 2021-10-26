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Attorney Reiner Fuellmich Latest Interview with Jesper Johannson - OCT 2021
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53 views • October 26, 2021
Attorney Reiner Fuellmich Latest Interview with Jesper Johannson
• 2021 OCT • Swebb TV •
Video Source:
https://swebbtv.se/w/gYzN8WUEiTAD62Y2qv9KWW
Jesper Johansson does an interview for Swebbtv with the German lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Fuellmich says that there is no basis for the measures taken in connection with the pandemic.
There is no basis for carrying out the vaccination campaign. The so-called vaccines do not have an alleged protective effect but are on the contrary dangerous.
The pandemic has been planned for at least 10 years, he says. The PCR tests have been carried out so that they show on Corona even for healthy people. The PCR tests are not designed for this type of use.
The tests and Corona measures have been rejected in a number of different courts, but politicians have not been impressed by this. The reason is that many key people are bribed or influenced by the international financial interests that have staged the pandemic. It also appears that professors and doctors who appear to be vaccine advocates have false credentials.
Reiner concludes by saying that many who have been involved in this issue have lost old friends, but that many new friendships are also being forged.
Notes From the Interview Posted At:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/attorney-reiner-fuellmich-latest.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/attorney-reiner-fuellmich-latest.html
Find me on social media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
• 2021 OCT • Swebb TV •
Video Source:
https://swebbtv.se/w/gYzN8WUEiTAD62Y2qv9KWW
Jesper Johansson does an interview for Swebbtv with the German lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Fuellmich says that there is no basis for the measures taken in connection with the pandemic.
There is no basis for carrying out the vaccination campaign. The so-called vaccines do not have an alleged protective effect but are on the contrary dangerous.
The pandemic has been planned for at least 10 years, he says. The PCR tests have been carried out so that they show on Corona even for healthy people. The PCR tests are not designed for this type of use.
The tests and Corona measures have been rejected in a number of different courts, but politicians have not been impressed by this. The reason is that many key people are bribed or influenced by the international financial interests that have staged the pandemic. It also appears that professors and doctors who appear to be vaccine advocates have false credentials.
Reiner concludes by saying that many who have been involved in this issue have lost old friends, but that many new friendships are also being forged.
Notes From the Interview Posted At:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/attorney-reiner-fuellmich-latest.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/attorney-reiner-fuellmich-latest.html
Find me on social media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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