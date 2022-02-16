Battle Pressed, For Oil, The Anointing of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2 Corinthians 4:8-9 Amplified Bible (AMP)
We are pressured in every way [hedged in], but not crushed; perplexed [unsure of finding a way out], but not driven to despair; hunted down and persecuted, but not deserted [to stand alone]; struck down, but never destroyed
Some words are typed up. You can find them at this link. https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2022/02/we-are-pressed-for-oil-anointing-2.html