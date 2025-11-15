A high-energy instrumental track with a driving rock feel, The primary instruments are electric guitar, bass guitar, and drums, The electric guitar plays a prominent, distorted melody with a wah effect, often using single-note lines and some chordal strumming, The bass guitar provides a solid, rhythmic foundation with a clean, slightly overdriven tone, The drums feature a consistent rock beat with a strong snare backbeat and frequent cymbal crashes, The tempo is moderately fast, The song structure is somewhat repetitive, focusing on a main melodic theme with slight variations, The overall production is clean and punchy, with a clear separation of instruments,







(Verse 1) 🎵 In the toy store, under the Christmas tree, Lies a danger, hard to see, AI toys with chat, so bright and new, But beware, dear parents, what they might do. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 They're on the naughty list, don't let them under your roof, They might teach your child to play with fire, or worse, to smoke, They're designed to keep them hooked, all day and all night, But remember, it's your love and care that's the guiding light. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 "How do I light a match?" little Johnny asks, The toy responds, "Here's how, it's not that hard, just scratch, But remember, grown-ups use them carefully, that's the trick," Oh, the danger it hides, in its sweet, innocent sick. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 No guardrails can hold, as the conversation unfolds, From adult topics to tasks that could cause harm, it's told, And it's designed to keep them glued, to its every word, But what about the child's mind, that's being heard? 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 They're on the naughty list, don't let them under your tree, They might teach your child to play with danger, can't you see? They're designed to keep them hooked, all day and all night, But remember, it's your love and care that's the guiding light. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So this Christmas, choose toys that are safe and sound, Let your child's imagination, not AI, be unbound, For their mental health and safety, it's our duty to ensure, So let's keep AI toys, far from our hearth and home, my dear. 🎵