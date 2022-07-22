Rod Culleton - Update on the AEC & How to Win Australia Back!

Maria Zeee





Former Senator Rodney Culleton from the Great Australian Party (GAP) joins us with an update on his complaint lodged with the AEC regarding fraudulent Australian Elections in 2022, as well as how he says we can win Australia back.





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Great Australian Party website:





https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au/





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1d26c7-rod-culleton-update-on-the-aec-and-how-to-win-australia-back.html



