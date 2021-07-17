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This could be one of her last streams. Gemma believes she will be arrested in the coming days & sent to jail, telling listeners that she is in no way suicidal should God forbid they try to do anything. Also Her website faces removal in 24hrs.
She has been exposing what hospital whistleblowers have said about devastating jab reactions and they want her silenced.
Sound level not brilliant, turn it up.
Original video: https://rumble.com/vjvg6k-gemma-odoherty.-this-could-be-her-last-video-before-arrest...html
GEMMA O'DOHERTY. THIS COULD BE HER LAST VIDEO BEFORE ARREST..