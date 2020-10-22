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How "deep state" globalist elites control the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) and the DNC / democrat party. MAKE NO MISTAKE, JOE BIDEN IS COMPROMISED BY THE CCP & WILL RIP APART OUR COUNTRY IF ELECTED!!
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34 views • October 22, 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/7107b7e2-4a7f-452f-a0f5-0a64cdf13f90
(watch the full video @ 46mins in)
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(watch the full video @ 46mins in)
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
[[Exclusive content]]
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
https://censored.tv/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
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