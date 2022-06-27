CDC and the NIH Changed Their Injection Guidance for the COVID-19 Vaccine so That It Is Going Into the Bloodstream Which Equals to Killing

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https://gnews.org/post/pdc114c6
06/23/2022 Naomi Wolf: These Chinese scientists said, if you inject it intravenously, and don’t aspirate the needle, it will enlarge the heart and harm the heart. The CDC and the NIH stopped telling people to aspirate the needle two years ago, and actually changed their guidance so that it is going into the bloodstream, which equals to killing