"FROM WAY UP HERE" - PETE SEEGER 1966 PLANET EARTH from OUTER SPACE

"FROM WAY UP HERE" - PETE SEEGER 1966



From his Album " GOD BLESS THE GRASS" 1966



Pete was the First Folk Singer to Fight for the Environment / Civil Rights / Unions and against the Governments who are oppressing their population.



Sadly he is no longer with us yet his songs live on and are applicable today.



Video from The INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION.



Lyrics below - Read them carefully and realize we are mere specs of dust in the universe that our life is but just a day compared to that of the universe.



From way up here the earth looks very small,

It's just a little ball of rock and sea and sand,

No bigger than my hand.

From way up here the earth looks very small,

They shouldn't fight at all

Down there upon that little sphere.

Their time is short, a life is just a day,

You think they'd find a way.

You think they'd get along

And fill their sunlit days with song.

From way up here the earth is very small,

It's just a little ball, so small, so beautiful and dear.

Their time is short, a life is just a day,

Must be a better way

To use the time that runs among the distant suns.

From way up here the earth is very small,

It's just a little ball, so small, so beautiful and dear



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.