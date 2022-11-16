STOP GLOBALIST INSANITY! STOP CHILD ABUSE!

These are the craziest most immoral days I have ever seen in my whole life. God's Word says that in the last days they will say evil is good... and good is evil. Boy are we seeing a lot of that lately!
Folks stay really close to the Lord.
Run to throne and not the phone.
Wise bride have you made yourself ready?
