STOP GLOBALIST INSANITY! STOP CHILD ABUSE!

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These are the craziest most immoral days I have ever seen in my whole life. God's Word says that in the last days they will say evil is good... and good is evil. Boy are we seeing a lot of that lately!
Folks stay really close to the Lord.
Run to throne and not the phone.
Wise bride have you made yourself ready?