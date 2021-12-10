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Dr. Eric Nepute: Getting Back to Wellness- Interview!
Resistance Chicks
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53 views • December 10, 2021
Dr. Eric Nepute, the man so dangerous to the narrative, the powers that be have done everything they could do censor and gag the healing truths he’s given to millions of people around the world. Unfortunately for them, it’s too late. #DoctorNepute joined us this week to tell us the latest about everything he and his team are doing to WIN this battle for truth. "If God is for you, the devil can't do anything but sit around and complain about it."~ Dr. E #Covidtreatments #bioweapon
Link to 1,200 studies mentioned by Dr. E: https://c19early.com/
Read More plus LINKS! https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/dr-eric-nepute-getting-back-to-wellness/
You can purchase several types of supplements from Dr. Nepute’s Wellness Warrior site https://www.ericnepute.com/ and his Hapinss.com . His website RealTalkWithDrE.com has a host or resources including his podcast, Real Talk with Dr. Eric Nepute, and other programs on his radio station.

For telehealth early treatment with “the medicines that can’t be named” in case you get sick, visit drsyedhaider.com Do this TODAY! Don’t wait to get a fire extinguisher until AFTER your house is on fire, get what you need NOW!

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health and wellnesscovid 19eric neputedr neputedr eric neputecovid treamentscovid preventions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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