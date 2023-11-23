Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Al Qassam Sharpshooter Attacks IDF Soldier; Israeli Armoured Vehicles Ripped Into Pieces
channel image
The Prisoner
8861 Subscribers
Shop now
171 views
Published a day ago

Israel and Hamas had agreed that a ceasefire in Gaza will reportedly begin at 1:30 p.m. IST on Thursday. However, an intense fight was witnessed before the ceasefire comes into effect. In a new video by Hamas, Al Qassam brigades can be seen bombing IDF vehicles. Al Qassam claims they punished Israeli troops for continuing to penetrate into Gaza. The IDF versus Hamas fight in narrow lanes of the city was captured on camera. Watch this report for more.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
gazaidfal qassampre-ceasefire clashes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket