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T-72B3 +Russian troops fighting Nazis in UKRAINE 🇺🇦/T-72B3 + Tropas rusas que luchan contra los nazis en UCRANIA 🇺🇦
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142 views • June 03, 2022
Russian T-72B3 fighting in #Mariupol alongside the army of the people's republic of #Donetsk and chechen Special Forces.
T-72B3 ruso combatiendo en #Mariupol junto al ejército de
la República Popular de #Donetsk y las Fuerzas Especiales chechenas.
http://bit.ly/readimperivmYouTube
T-72B3 ruso combatiendo en #Mariupol junto al ejército de
la República Popular de #Donetsk y las Fuerzas Especiales chechenas.
http://bit.ly/readimperivmYouTube
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