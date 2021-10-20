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Ep# 153 Inflation!!!
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4.4% Inflation affecting the CDN Economy/ Federal Politicians won't return to Parliament until 22 November and Identity mandates in Recent Municipal Elections (Calgary and Edmonton).
#CrustyCanuck,#TrudeauMustGo,#CanadianEconomy
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Sources:
From MP Pierre Poilievre's Page: 4.4% INFLATION: https://youtu.be/KN3RwojDQUs
Inside the Story's Video: https://youtu.be/wKtdGjhohr0
Woke and Identity Mandates , From Rebel News: https://youtu.be/njE9OdCm1AE
and from REBEL DAILY: https://youtu.be/KOfSXg3VV5M
Spencer Fernando: https://spencerfernando.com/2021/10/18/independent-media-has-become-the-real-opposition-to-the-government/
From Calgary Herald, Mayor Elect Ms. Jyoti Gondek: https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/jyoti-gondek-poised-for-win-will-be-first-woman-to-serve-as-calgarys-mayor
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
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Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
#CrustyCanuck,#TrudeauMustGo,#CanadianEconomy
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
Sources:
From MP Pierre Poilievre's Page: 4.4% INFLATION: https://youtu.be/KN3RwojDQUs
Inside the Story's Video: https://youtu.be/wKtdGjhohr0
Woke and Identity Mandates , From Rebel News: https://youtu.be/njE9OdCm1AE
and from REBEL DAILY: https://youtu.be/KOfSXg3VV5M
Spencer Fernando: https://spencerfernando.com/2021/10/18/independent-media-has-become-the-real-opposition-to-the-government/
From Calgary Herald, Mayor Elect Ms. Jyoti Gondek: https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/jyoti-gondek-poised-for-win-will-be-first-woman-to-serve-as-calgarys-mayor
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
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