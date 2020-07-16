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Israelis Killing Americans in Iraq
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38 views • July 16, 2020
This troubling footage can only come from an Israeli sniper. His weapon has a camera attached so every shot that takes down an American soldier/Marine is without a doubt an IDF sniper shooting. Only they could afford this technology and at OUR EXPENSE! REVOLUTION! NOW!
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