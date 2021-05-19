Do We Need A '9/11 Commission' To Investigate The Fake 'Insurrection'?

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Partisan calls for a 9/11-type commission to look into what Democrats still claim was an "insurrection" on January 6th are being resisted by Republicans in Congress. Is it partisan theater? Would any investigation actually get to the bottom of the farce? Also today: Fauci admits Rand was right - his mask-wearing was theater. TX Gov Abbott says "no masks!" And...another insurrection on the House Floor???