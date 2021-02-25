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MOST PERSONS EXCEPT THE REALITY AS IT IS
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70 views • February 25, 2021
Spiritual Advisor here to guide to a new thought. Mindfulness is the key to life, and I appreciate your support in creating new thought.
Your thoughts are a wireless antenna, and this frequency attaches to more frequencies, and magnifies, and once those thoughts attach to an emotional feeling behind the thought it then intensifies.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
Your thoughts are a wireless antenna, and this frequency attaches to more frequencies, and magnifies, and once those thoughts attach to an emotional feeling behind the thought it then intensifies.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
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