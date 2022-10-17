Schools Cancel Halloween Citing Inclusivity Concerns (New Cultural Trend?)

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I was in North Fort Myers when #hurricaneian hit and am fundraising for an RV so I have a place to live!
https://gofund.me/ee66cbd5
Please support me with a $7 or $14 donation to my Patreon https://www.patreon.com/zoonpolitikon
Paypal: [email protected]
Venmo: @Holly-Seeliger
Send Snailmail letters and checks to:
P.O. Box 356
North Berwick, ME
03906
For inquiries
[email protected]
My Wishlist (Books and whatnot)
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1KFZWKVPI4E57?ref_=wl_share
https://www.subscribestar.com/zoonpolitikon
Theta Wallet-
0x663BD8B8e59E9a16DFC1F7e2121b5b4A64f67320
Metamask Wallet:
0xdF6FD42ce382623bB6B5A4Eb6a5b71F3E3804dD1
Audio episodes via Podomatic
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/zoonpolitikon
Other platforms:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsGONrYTksBI250Fbp6fR-g
https://www.minds.com/zoonpolitikon/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RYdfuGFlPOvH/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zoonpolitikon/
https://www.minds.com/zoonpolitikon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zoonpolitikon
https://rumble.com/c/c-734947I was in North Fort Myers when #hurricaneian hit and am fundraising for an RV so I have a place to live!
https://gofund.me/ee66cbd5
Please support me with a $7 or $14 donation to my Patreon https://www.patreon.com/zoonpolitikon
Paypal: [email protected]
Venmo: @Holly-Seeliger
Send Snailmail letters and checks to:
P.O. Box 356
North Berwick, ME
03906
For inquiries
[email protected]
My Wishlist (Books and whatnot)
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1KFZWKVPI4E57?ref_=wl_share
https://www.subscribestar.com/zoonpolitikon
Theta Wallet-
0x663BD8B8e59E9a16DFC1F7e2121b5b4A64f67320
Metamask Wallet:
0xdF6FD42ce382623bB6B5A4Eb6a5b71F3E3804dD1
Audio episodes via Podomatic
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/zoonpolitikon
Other platforms:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsGONrYTksBI250Fbp6fR-g
https://www.minds.com/zoonpolitikon/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RYdfuGFlPOvH/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zoonpolitikon/
https://www.minds.com/zoonpolitikon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zoonpolitikon
https://rumble.com/c/c-734947