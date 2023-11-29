National Christmas Tree toppled by high winds outside the White House ‘Perfectly summing up Joe Biden’s presidency’
An ill wind knocked over the National Christmas Tree outside the White House Tuesday afternoon, two days before it was set to be officially lit by President Biden.
The stately 40-foot spruce, which had been delivered to the White House Ellipse just south of the executive mansion on Nov. 14, fell at around 2 p.m. ET, according to officials.
Work crews scrambled to salvage the tree and get it set upright with a crane.
