🤡 The Head of the U.S. State Department's Press Service, Matthew Miller - Inadvertent Truth? or When Lies Catch Up? - Misspoke? - TWICE!

🤡 The head of the U.S. State Department's press service, Matthew Miller, twice dashed the illusion that “Ukraine is winning.”
Naturally Miller said he misspoke...
Pentagon: “The war has been a strategic failure for Ukraine.”
Press: “You mean Russia?”
Pentagon: “I’m sorry, excuse me, a strategic failure for Ukraine!”
-- Text:
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the military conflict a “strategic loss for Ukraine” twice in a row: Answering your question, I would like to say the following: we believe that the military conflict has become a strategic loss for Ukraine. The Secretary of State spoke about this in Helsinki, last month, I think. What's happened? Oh sorry, sorry! Strategic loss of Ukraine. Thanks for the fix. And that's... oh. Today I need to correct myself more than once. Strategic…
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.