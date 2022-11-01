Create New Account
Suudi Arabistan'daki Gerçek Sina Dağı: Çıkış Gerçek - Turkish Audio
mh4bright
Published 21 days ago |

Ekim 2022 Sina Dağı turumuza katılın! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/

Belgeselin Tamamına Bakın: Musa Dağını Bulmak: Suudi Arabistan'daki Gerçek Sina Dağı
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ

Sodom ve Gomorrah IsReal: Gençlik Sağlıklı İsyanı Hak ediyor
https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150

Daha Fazlasını Gör:
Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorrah- Kızıldeniz Geçişi- Mt Sinai- Nuh-s Ark (Daha birçok videoya bağlantılarla birlikte)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9

İncil'deki en temel olaylardan birini doğrulayan bu filmde sunulan derin kanıtları kendiniz görün!

Lütfen bu açıklama kutusundaki bağlantıları kullanarak vergiden düşülebilir bir bağışla çalışmalarımızı desteklemeyi düşünün. Bu filmi ve araştırmayı mümkün kıldığınız için teşekkür ederiz!

WEB SİTESİ BAĞIŞI: ➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/donate/
PAYPAL: ➡️ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DTRF?locale.x=en_US
VENMO: ➡️ Venmo.com'da DTRF7'yi arayın BİR
KONTROL YAZIN 📩 :
Doubting Thomas Research Foundation 340 S. Lemon Ave. # 4089 Walnut, CA 91789

Sina, Elim, Horeb, Exodus, İsrail, İsa, Musa, Yeshua, Mana, Cennet, Baba, Yehova, Suudi, Arabistan, Kudüs, Zion, Kanıt, Kanıt, Varlık, kanıtın tanrısı, jesusisreal

Free Audio Bible In Most Languages: FaithComesByHearing.com

