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What do you Believe? And Why?
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36 views • January 08, 2020
Your beliefs about your Health, germs, GOD, and Truth will shape your future ! So why do you believe the way you do? Who did you listen to...and how's that workin for you ?
Well, I hope. But if not, are you open to learning different concepts to help you get healthier and more successful in this new year? I hope so, and I hope these deep questions get you to ponder (and not just remain hypnotized by the spoon-feeding of others in your past). Kinesiology muscle testing reveals the Truth from within you.
Well, I hope. But if not, are you open to learning different concepts to help you get healthier and more successful in this new year? I hope so, and I hope these deep questions get you to ponder (and not just remain hypnotized by the spoon-feeding of others in your past). Kinesiology muscle testing reveals the Truth from within you.
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