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Tucker Carlson October 29, 2020
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53 views • October 30, 2020
Glenn Greenwald told the truth about the National Security State that overthrew the American Republic. When Allen Dulles became DCI and his brother, John Foster, became SecState, they ran American foreign policy, not Eisenhower. Before IKE left office, he noted, “I’ve left my successor a legacy of ashes.”
Article on Joe and Hunter Biden Censored By The Intercept
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/article-on-joe-and-hunter-biden-censored
Article on Joe and Hunter Biden Censored By The Intercept
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/article-on-joe-and-hunter-biden-censored
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