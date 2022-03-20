The first intervews in England with Max Spiers and Sarah Adams were at Broadstairs, Kent. Due to the recent death of Max's grandmother, they were house sitting for some time, which allowed a nice setting for the first intervews, in 2014, while they visited the UK.



Held over since 2014, as during the morning of the intervew, there were multiple groups of agents sent to mess things up (Canterbury). Max identifed a couple, one of whom was polite enough to say "high Miles".!

When we got to Broadstairs, one successfully triggered Max, and so after many hours, finally, while fighting through the triggering, Max gave two hours of interviews. It was felt at the time that that this would decredit Max, so now, long after his death in 2016. Its Now time to hear what he had to say, and what he had to say is extremely important in context of what is happening in 2022.

These contain extremly important information, as he fought through the triggering and gave these two hours later in the day and early evening. Sarah agreed to do her interviews after Max's. Hers are Part 3 and so on. Max and Sarah were to give further interviews later that summer, held at Well Cottage, Honeystreet.





the context of Canterbury is extremely importnmat as Max had many years before been partry to a ceromony with Orlando Bloom, and the Arch Bishop of Canterbury.

Today, Katy Perry has now come over to the Tim Rifat side of that situationm seperate from Orlando Bloom. This complex situation has been explained by Tim Rifat on seperate interviews made in 20220 in Vietname, witha Gridkeeper.