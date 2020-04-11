© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. ROBERT MORSE - Μη φοβάστε τον κορωνοϊο (ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι)
Follow
12
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11069 views • April 11, 2020
Μετά από 173.000 προβολές το YouTube αποφάσισε να το κατεβάσει δήθεν επειδή παραβιάζει κάποιες πολιτικές, έτσι το ανεβάζω ξανά εδώ. Η φίμωση δε θα περάσει.
Διαδώστε το και κατεβάστε το!
Διαδώστε το και κατεβάστε το!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.