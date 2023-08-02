What is behind the CLIMATE CHANGE Worldwide push ?
153 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Jamie Walden explains the true reason behing the depopulation and climate change narrative and agenda Apophis
Keywords
changeclimatedepopulationasteroidmeteorneojamieapophiswalden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos