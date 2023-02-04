X22 REPORT Ep. 2989a - The D’s Say The Quiet Part Out Loud, GND Failing, [CB] Pushes Economy Over The Edge

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2989a - Feb 3, 2023
The D’s Say The Quiet Part Out Loud, GND Failing, [CB] Pushes Economy Over The Edge
The entire green new deal is falling apart, first it was BP and now the SEC and Manchin say it's a no go, it will not work and the people are not with the agenda, this is a big fail. The [CB] is pushing the economy over the edge and the patriots will use it against them.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.