X22 REPORT Ep. 2989a - The D’s Say The Quiet Part Out Loud, GND Failing, [CB] Pushes Economy Over The Edge

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2989a - Feb 3, 2023
The D’s Say The Quiet Part Out Loud, GND Failing, [CB] Pushes Economy Over The Edge
The entire green new deal is falling apart, first it was BP and now the SEC and Manchin say it's a no go, it will not work and the people are not with the agenda, this is a big fail. The [CB] is pushing the economy over the edge and the patriots will use it against them.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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