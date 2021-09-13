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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 3) Rome was the first Victim of Slavery Bonding Parasites - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • September 13, 2021
In recent time, it was Rome where heavily infested and the parasites spread with Roman invasion in all direction, Europe, Spain, Britain, and all European content. They were later able to spread through the Spain and British Empires. Spread to Asia, to Americas and all the world like tape worm. Their next beefy victim is China. We hope china one day wake up before it's too late. The parasitic infection through China will be devastating to all Earth. At the moment, they are leaving The United States Of America into a new host called the Chinese Empire. If you care about China, please Warn them that they are the Next Host. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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