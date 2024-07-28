© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a very special report. This is the Lair of the Dragon. This was about 10 - 15 days ago, I found the Lair of the Dragon. It was at that point that the Lord gave me a series of revelations along with documentation. This is dedicated to Robert Duncan.
