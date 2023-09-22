16/#17 Earth Alliance Galactic Special Advisement - Getting the Covid Vax Out of You Now Safely!

Covid 19 Bio Weapon Vax Attacks and Examples, The Full 5g RF Relay Weapon System Explained In Full, and How To Fight Back and Get The Vax Weapon Out of Your Body Now!Please Be Advised: The Information in this video is for informational purposes only. None of the information in this video should be considered medical advice. Also Please Be Advised: Always wear the appropriate clothing pertaining to the inside outside temperatures and according to the Weather. Also Please Be Advised: Steroids should always be AVOIDED, unless directed by a Licensed Physician.

