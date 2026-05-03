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Intensification of fighting on the Sumy direction - Rybar's analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Intensification of fighting on the Sumy direction — Rybar's analysis📝

In early April, a notable intensification of Russian forces on the Sumy direction began. Subdivisions of the "North" troop grouping launched an offensive across several sectors, attempting to "stretch out" AFU defenses. From the eastern flank, reports came in of the freeing of Myrhorod, with fighting in its vicinity beginning in late winter.

➡️During the second and third decades of April, fighters significantly expanded the zone of control south of Varachyno, freeing Korchakivka, and again engaged in fighting for Kondrativka. Toward the end of the month, the AFU conducted a local counterattack, moving into the territory of Andriyivka, but were scattered across the fields under strikes from FPV drones.

➡️On the eastern flank in the first half of April, the Russian Armed Forces drove the enemy out of Myropolsky, and by the end of the month took control of half of Myrhorod. Advances in this sector will allow Russian forces to redeploy artillery and UAV crews to the extensive forests located near the village. This, in turn, will facilitate further advancement toward Sumy.

📌 The enemy, meanwhile, periodically attempts counterattacks aimed at recovering previously lost positions. However, as Russian Armed Forces UAV operators move their positions to the front line, this becomes increasingly difficult for them. Given the dynamics of developments, further intensification along the entire line of contact near Sumy can be expected.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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