The Role of Organic Food and Environmental Toxins

Dr. Melissa Sonners: You know, in general most of the people that watch my podcast are overall pretty healthy. I think we all tend to eat pretty clean. We all got our challenges; but, for people like all of us who tend to eat pretty clean. Why do we supplement? Can't we get most things from our foods? Chris Shade, PhD: If you spend your day talking, and you have access to really good organic, not like McDonald’s organic, USD organic stuff, but really organic, all the seasonal stuff. And you can cook all the colors of the rainbow and do all that.

You can get a lot, you know, most of it from the food, but most of us don't have that time. And even then, in our soils, there's so much demineralization. You got to be near one of these farms where they incorporate rock dust in their compost and really get everything in there. So the food these days, even the organic food, doesn't have the nutrient value that it used to have. So there's just the basic nutrition. Where do you get the minerals? Where do you get the vitamins?

That's one thing. And that's easier to supplement. We’re under this assault of different environmental toxins coming at us and all kinds of different stressors on us. So, where are we going to get concentrations of these phytochemicals that really turn up things like NRF2, the trigger for detox, AMPK, the trigger for cardio metabolic wellness?

How much do we need to move the needle to look at, like our epigenetic age? And that’s where we really need these things concentrated down and put into a format that enhances their bioavailability.

5/18/2023 - The RIGHT Way To Detoxify and Unlock Your Optimal Health w/Dr. Chris Shade - Be Inspired Mama: https://youtu.be/KDJ4cdJLebA?si=PpYgZyDl_5AMKT6N

