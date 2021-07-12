'Eternal Life or Death - You Choose'

What do COVID-19, the COVID-19 "vaccine," and Jesus' words of John 12:25 "He who loves his life will lose it, and he who hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life" have to do with each other? A whole lot actually. When we think about what has been going on in the world since the fall of 2019 and the advent of the COVID-19 virus from the biblical perspective, the virus and its "vaccine" take on a whole new meaning. This message takes on what the world was told about the Wuhan virus and what the truth has been found out to be. And we consider what believers in Jesus need to do about what is going on from a biblical perspective - specifically John 12:25. It's imperative we know what is going on and how to respond to it as believers in Jesus.