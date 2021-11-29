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Thomas Sheridan ~ Goodbye Science (29 November 2021)
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21 views • November 28, 2021
Credit goes to Thomas Sheridan for the intellectual property of this video. I do not own its contents.
Sadly YouTube took down the original stream. But his followers sent me the file.
Sadly YouTube took down the original stream. But his followers sent me the file.
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