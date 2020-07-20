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Counteract Insomnia Naturally
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1918 views • July 20, 2020
Having trouble sleeping? You’re not alone. Check out some natural tips to help you sleep soundly and wake up feeling refreshed! http://ghc.us/1ve
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of Americans are affected by sleep disorders.
Besides waking up groggy and cranky, not getting enough sleep can have side effects on your health, such as decreased focus, weight gain, and poor stress management.
With adequate sleep, your body can restore itself, mentally and physically.
If you find yourself dealing with a bout of insomnia, try these natural tips to help you sleep better.
Stay on Schedule
Sticking to a sleep schedule will help normalize your body’s internal clock.
To ensure you’ll get the adequate amount of sleep your body needs, count back seven hours from when you need to wake up in the morning and try to be in bed by that time.
Power Down
The blue light emitted from digital devices is known to suppress the sleep-regulating hormone, melatonin, that disrupts your natural circadian rhythm.
Turn off your devices an hour before bed and opt to read a book instead.
Fool Around
Ever feel like you need a nap after being intimate with your partner?
There’s a reason for that.
Intimacy before bed can actually help you sleep soundly.
Orgasms release several brain chemicals and hormones, such as prolactin and oxytocin, that promotes relaxation.
Chill Out
A mindfulness practice, such as meditation, can be beneficial in calming your thoughts and relaxing your body before sleep.
Try meditating for just 10 to 15 minutes before bed to see improved quality of sleep.
For more tips on how to naturally counteract insomnia and more insight into what could be causing your sleeplessness, visit our natural health articles. http://ghc.us/1ve
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According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of Americans are affected by sleep disorders.
Besides waking up groggy and cranky, not getting enough sleep can have side effects on your health, such as decreased focus, weight gain, and poor stress management.
With adequate sleep, your body can restore itself, mentally and physically.
If you find yourself dealing with a bout of insomnia, try these natural tips to help you sleep better.
Stay on Schedule
Sticking to a sleep schedule will help normalize your body’s internal clock.
To ensure you’ll get the adequate amount of sleep your body needs, count back seven hours from when you need to wake up in the morning and try to be in bed by that time.
Power Down
The blue light emitted from digital devices is known to suppress the sleep-regulating hormone, melatonin, that disrupts your natural circadian rhythm.
Turn off your devices an hour before bed and opt to read a book instead.
Fool Around
Ever feel like you need a nap after being intimate with your partner?
There’s a reason for that.
Intimacy before bed can actually help you sleep soundly.
Orgasms release several brain chemicals and hormones, such as prolactin and oxytocin, that promotes relaxation.
Chill Out
A mindfulness practice, such as meditation, can be beneficial in calming your thoughts and relaxing your body before sleep.
Try meditating for just 10 to 15 minutes before bed to see improved quality of sleep.
For more tips on how to naturally counteract insomnia and more insight into what could be causing your sleeplessness, visit our natural health articles. http://ghc.us/1ve
------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GlobalHealingCenter
Instagram: www.instagram.com/globalhealingcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/GHChealth
-------
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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