© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese Sociologist: We Are Driving America to Its Death; COVID-19 Beneficial for China, North Korea
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • November 30, 2020
Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi said in an October 16, 2020 speech delivered at the Shenzhenwan Dialogue Forum in Shenzhen, China that China would overtake the United States in GDP by 2027, and that COVID-19 has been harmful to the U.S. and Europe but beneficial to China and North Korea. He praised North Korea and its system for having “zero” COVID-19 infections and said that the number of COVID-19 deaths in China, which he claimed is 4,000, is virtually zero compared to America’s 220,000 deaths. In addition, Dr. Li Yi said that China is growing rapidly in economy, military, trade, and diplomacy, and that its development cannot be stopped, unless a Gorbachev-like leader comes to power “who would mess up China’s own internal affairs and cause China to disintegrate.” In addition, he said that most Americans hate China because it has pushed the U.S. into a corner, but he predicted that the U.S. will not sever diplomatic relations with China. Furthermore, he said that there will not be a war between the U.S. and China because they are both nuclear powers. He did, however, say that China has yet to take over Taiwan. Dr. Yi holds a PhD in sociology from the University of Illinois and according to his Linkedin account, he is a full-time professor at Renmin University in China. Following Dr. Yi’s October 16 speech, Renmin University issued a statement denying his employment at the university. Dr. Yi’s speech was uploaded to his personal YouTube account.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig8zjMxzBZ4&;list=LL&index=5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig8zjMxzBZ4&;list=LL&index=5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.