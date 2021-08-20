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RV/GCR and Current Events 082021 - My Perspective on Future Events
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80 views • August 20, 2021
WARNING! Raw and unfiltered truth The latest update regarding RV/GCR along with my personal take on what I feel lies ahead. All from a spiritual/biblical perspective of Fulfilled Eschatology that includes a belief that Jesus already returned spiritually in the First Century. It's not your normal doom and gloom end times message. It's a message of fulfilled hope! P.S. - the prior video from 8/19I discuss here was deleted because it had too many glitches in it. I will repeat it at some future date.
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