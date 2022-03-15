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Pastor Devin Oneal: The Greatest Harvest The World Has Seen Is About To Hit The EARTH!
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101 views • March 15, 2022
Pastor Devin Oneal has a heart not only for the lost, but for the church- and he says "I'm here cus I love Jesus," and it shows. His testimony will make your jaw hit the floor and once you hear what God has been showing him about what's coming- you will be blown away! He says God's trying to warn us and if the church will respond, we'll get revival. The good news is- Pastor Devin knows the true church WILL respond! Pastor Devin says, "He's about to release the peace of God across the Nation." But his biggest message is about unity in the body of the church and that God is saying, "They will know you're My disciples by your love for one another." One of the most powerful things he said to us was, "your break-through is with your brother." Wow. You don't want to miss this one- it's absolute non-stop fire! Leah and I spent the majority of the conversation with a look of utter shock and amazement on our faces... buckle up.
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