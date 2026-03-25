Remaking of the Middle East and Iranian Democracy, an interview with Larry Johnson

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The Middle East may be undergoing a dramatic transformation. With shifting alliances and internal dynamics, questions about governance, democracy, and influence are taking center stage. Could this mark the beginning of a new regional order—and what role will global powers play in shaping it?
#MiddleEast #Iran #GlobalPolitics #Democracy #Geopolitics #WorldOrder
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