What YOU need to do: The Plan for Returning Stolen Wealth

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://rumble.com/v6xv44w-global-financial-reset-august-20th-2025.html
The stunning concept behind the coming wealth transfer. He explains that every individual has been used as financial collateral since birth, with their birth certificates traded on a secret stock market, accruing immense value—potentially over $1 billion for a lifetime.
The discussion tackles the practicalities of this reset: How can such vast sums be distributed without causing hyperinflation or economic chaos? The answer lies in a structured, age-based disbursement system designed to empower individuals to pursue their passions and contribute meaningfully to society, rather than working jobs out of mere necessity.
The segment also confirms the elimination of the fraudulent national debt and details the recovery of vast gold reserves (including 620 planeloads from the Vatican) that will back the new financial system, finally freeing humanity from centuries of debt slavery.
