Spanish Researcher: Graphene Oxide found in Covid-19 Vaccine

GrapheneNanoparticles in "Covid" shots 💉- a Report from Spain THE FIFTH COLUMN (laquintacolumna.net) 1. All the vaccines are manufactured using the same nano-technology. These nanoparticles become magnetic when they reach the same temperature as the human body. 🔗https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-78262-w 2. These particles must be a nanotech material called GRAPHENE. which is a superconductive and highly integrative with neuron cells in the brain: 🔗https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnsys.2018.00012/full 3. The EuropeanUnion invested one billion € in a project called The Graphene Flagship: 🔗https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast/semiconductors/nanotechnology/europe-has-invested-1-billion-into-graphenebut-for-what 4. The molecules of GRAPHENE can interact with neurons in the brain in a remote mode using different radio-frequencies (3/4/5G could be one of these) , they can map the brain and transmit and receive INSTRUCTIONS remotely: 🔗https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/06/covid-vaccine-delivers-nanoparticles.html?_ga=2.20381690.319600760.1622905010-903648786.1588285733 5. These were never "vaccines" against a virus, instead all the time it was a secret nanotech project developed to reach and control the brains of the human population (until now we don't know if they can modify DNA via 5G) In la Quinta Columna, they discovered that people have been already magnetized via graphene present in masks, PCR tests, chemtrails and influenza and covid vaccines 🔗 https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/06/covid-vaccine-delivers-nanoparticles.html?_ga=2.20381690.319600760.1622905010-903648786.1588285733 6. The icon of GRAPHENE is three hexagrams (i.e. 3 six-sided hexagrams, or 666) 🔗https://www.shutterstock.com/image-vector/graphene-structure-icon-vector-1030374052 7. The electronic structure of graphene (Encyclopedia Britannica) 🔗 https://www.britannica.com/science/graphene#ref309035 8. The interaction between GRAPHENE in inoculated humans and 5G could result in a fatal event, or some form of mind manipulation potentially using electromagnetic waves, when 5G will be fully enabled in, now, July 2021, so we would be in a short period of time to stop this madness and abort vaccination programs for once and all. 🔗 https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/06/vaccines-deliver-graphene-oxide.html 9. Mind control through vaccination was predicted by Christian preacher from Quebec, Pierre Gilbert, around 1995. 🔗 https://www.bitchute.com/video/pWYE7KX4imke/ Please share this information 🙏🏻 ------------------------- Keywords: Graphene Oxide, Vaccine, Blood Clots, Magnetism Hashtags: #Graphene #Vaccine #Magnetism #BloodClots Source: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/graphene-oxide-in-the-vaccines_UVcRF61lzIheX7r.html ------------------------- Do not trust the doctors. Trust only Jesus. "In the thirty-ninth year of his reign Asa was diseased in his feet; his disease was exceeding great: yet in his disease he didn't seek Yahweh, but to the physicians." (2 Chronicles 16:12) The Bible is very clear that if you go running to the physicians, and do not seek Yahweh, your creator, you will be in big trouble. "But you are forgers of lies. You are all physicians of no value." (Job 13:4) Yes, the same problem existed in Job's day!