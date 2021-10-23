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"Psychotherapist": Those refusing "vaccine" should have their freedoms taken away
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181 views • October 23, 2021
You have to be kidding me!!! . . . when the kill shot has greater power and rights than we do . . . then we know there is something terribly wrong . . .they want the same as what is happening here in Australia . . . apparently the rights of people do not matter anymore . . . the jab supersedes us all according to this lady and what is happening here in Australia.
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