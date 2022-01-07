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RULING ELITES MADE CONTRACTS WITH JINN TO CONTROL WORLD LIKE SOLOMON (AS) _ SUFI MEDITATION CENTER
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101 views • January 07, 2022
RULING ELITES MADE CONTRACTS WITH JINN TO CONTROL WORLD LIKE SOLOMON (AS) _ SUFI MEDITATION CENTER
Jinn=Archons
Why are Ruling elites making Contracts with Jinn? Why are they seeking to replicate the Kingdom of Solomon (as)? What does the understanding of the power of this Kingdom signify for the believer in light of the Muhammadan Way, and how can they reach to this power? Shaykh Nurjan Mirahmadi (Q) teaches immense realities to enlighten the path in an increasingly Deceiving World.
Chapters :
00:10 Importance of Surah 27, Sayyidina Sulaiman (as) and his Kingdom in this Month
02:50 The Truth about Ruling Elites, Contracts with Jinn, and why they are seeking the Kingdom of Solomon (as)
06:25 The Immense potential given to mankind to be dressed with Gods Essences
14:34 Knowledge is what gives you a rank. Don’t follow the way of Azazil and be heavy on deeds
17:27 Give back your senses to Allah (AJ) to be purified and empowered
25:55 Reaching to the Hand of Allah (AJ) through Saliheen, Shuhada, Siddiqeen, Nabiyeen.
33:51 Prophet ﷺ kept the Way of Humility, the Kingdom and Power of Sayyidina Sulaiman (as) is from his sunnah (traditions of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ).
REDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/bj82CeSeQMBM/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
Jinn=Archons
Why are Ruling elites making Contracts with Jinn? Why are they seeking to replicate the Kingdom of Solomon (as)? What does the understanding of the power of this Kingdom signify for the believer in light of the Muhammadan Way, and how can they reach to this power? Shaykh Nurjan Mirahmadi (Q) teaches immense realities to enlighten the path in an increasingly Deceiving World.
Chapters :
00:10 Importance of Surah 27, Sayyidina Sulaiman (as) and his Kingdom in this Month
02:50 The Truth about Ruling Elites, Contracts with Jinn, and why they are seeking the Kingdom of Solomon (as)
06:25 The Immense potential given to mankind to be dressed with Gods Essences
14:34 Knowledge is what gives you a rank. Don’t follow the way of Azazil and be heavy on deeds
17:27 Give back your senses to Allah (AJ) to be purified and empowered
25:55 Reaching to the Hand of Allah (AJ) through Saliheen, Shuhada, Siddiqeen, Nabiyeen.
33:51 Prophet ﷺ kept the Way of Humility, the Kingdom and Power of Sayyidina Sulaiman (as) is from his sunnah (traditions of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ).
REDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/bj82CeSeQMBM/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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