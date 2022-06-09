An Open Letter to All The Petty & Myopic Critics of My Life’s Work

If you truly care about our reality and want to help change our future for the betterment of all humanity and our natural world, it’s probably worth the 28 minutes to either read or listen to this blog. It’s more than just an open letter to my critics because I also explain Natural Law as the foundation for ALL of my work and why IT is the solution to all of our problems and why my work and proposals, if fully implemented, would get us to where we ALL want to be much more quickly and peacefully than anything else anyone out there is promoting. And, believe me, I’ve looked far and wide.

Everyone I see out there is either stuck in the false political paradigm and don’t understand how to break free of the broken legacy systems of the past, or, they are lazily hoping on miracles such as 'spontaneous order' or a savior which require no effort on their part. Others are so focused on the problems that their myopia doesn’t allow them to fully comprehend the self-evident solutions, and the remainder are selfishly worried only about their own survival without regard for the overall human condition. My work does none of that and is the completely out-of-the-box thinking necessary to imagine and create a new world and paradigm in which all power, autonomy, and sovereignty is restored back to the individual, as it should be. It’s as simple as that. Enjoy...

Full blog text available on my Facebook Page here:

https://www.facebook.com/100001149051960/videos/550226093144991/