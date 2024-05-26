Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
House Passes CBDC Anti Surveillance Act with Alex Newman - OAN
channel image
GalacticStorm
2255 Subscribers
Shop now
207 views
Published a day ago

House Passes CBDC Anti Surveillance Act with Alex Newman - OAN

IN FOCUS: The House Passes the Anti-CBDC Surveillance Act but will that really help Americans?  Also the WHO closed door meetings for their evil Plandemic Treaty conclude today. So what can we expect to happen? 


Plus Monday is Memorial Day, but instead of honoring the fallen, "Commander-in-Chief" Biden is disrespecting them. And young women around the world are waking up to the fact that "feminism" was a total scam.

Keywords
alex newmanoanplandemic treatycbdc surveillance law

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket