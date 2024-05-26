House Passes CBDC Anti Surveillance Act with Alex Newman - OAN
IN FOCUS: The House Passes the Anti-CBDC Surveillance Act but will that really help Americans? Also the WHO closed door meetings for their evil Plandemic Treaty conclude today. So what can we expect to happen?
Plus Monday is Memorial Day, but instead of honoring the fallen, "Commander-in-Chief" Biden is disrespecting them. And young women around the world are waking up to the fact that "feminism" was a total scam.
