© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Dr. John Coleman, Speaks on the Conspirator's Hierarchy: The Committee of 300 (1994)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • July 24, 2020
I quote the profound statement made by the prophet Hosea, which is found in the Christian Bible: "My people perish for lack of knowledge." Some may already have heard my expose of the foreign aid scandal, in which work I named several conspiratorial
organizations, whose number is legion. Their final objective was the overthrow of the U.S. Constitution and the merging of this country, chosen by God as HIS country, with a godless One World-New World Order Government which will return the world to conditions far worse than existed in the Dark Ages.
~Dr. John Coleman
organizations, whose number is legion. Their final objective was the overthrow of the U.S. Constitution and the merging of this country, chosen by God as HIS country, with a godless One World-New World Order Government which will return the world to conditions far worse than existed in the Dark Ages.
~Dr. John Coleman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.